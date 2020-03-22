As I reached for the Sunday paper a week ago, nothing felt right. I wasn’t dressed for church. No need to, as on this day, St. Luke’s Cathedral was closed. The service, consisting of four clergy and organist, instead would be streamed live at 10 a.m. Another “nothing felt right” feeling.

The third Sunday of the month, our church cooks and provides a noon dinner for the homeless at Preble Street. Both in our 70s, my husband and I have medical conditions, and after consideration decided it was best to forgo Preble Street. That felt awkward.

I made some additions to my grocery list and by 6:32 we headed to Whole Foods convinced we would beat the crowds. Yeah, right. There was a silence as we made our way through the aisles filled with quiet but polite shoppers. All seemed to have the same idea: Shop and return home ASAP.

So we are home for the next two weeks. No swimming at the Y; I’ll run the track at the high school instead. As for my friends at church, I will call or email them to stay in touch. And, yes, I am looking forward to feeling right.

Emma Flinn

Old Orchard Beach

