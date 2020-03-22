A 25-year-old man died Saturday night after crashing his snowmobile on a trail in Aroostook County.

Brian Buck Jr., of Mapleton, was thrown from his vehicle after failing to negotiate a turn, game wardens said in a news release Sunday.

Buck driving a Polaris XCR 800 on a trail in Mapleton when he took a curve to the right at “excessive speed,” the Maine Warden Service said. He struck a snowbank and was thrown from the snowmobile, which tumbled end over end before settling on its side.

A friend went to check on Buck after he didn’t return, and found him unresponsive by the trail. Mapleton Fire and Rescue and game wardens tried to revive him, but couldn’t.

The Maine Warden Service says that its initial investigation shows excessive speed appears to have been a “major factor” in the crash.

