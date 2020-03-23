The coronavirus emergency has highlighted the irresponsibility of the fiscal policies of Trump.

Cutting taxes while raising spending since 2016 has resulted in trillion dollar yearly deficits that jeopardize the future. Experts all along have warned that this would limit our response to inevitable recessions.

Now that we have a crisis Trump is proposing spending $850 billion additional borrowed dollars to try to avoid an economic meltdown. But can we survive the debt crisis that is being created? Or are we as a nation destined to be Trump’s seventh bankruptcy?

Peter Rowland

Raymond

