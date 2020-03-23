I would like to suggest one of your staff write up a “what do do if you run out of toilet paper” article.
I went on line and found these doable options:
• Use paper towels, tissues, or newspapers. Dispose of in a plastic bag and throw out with the trash. Avoid glossy magazines; ink could irritate.
• A stack of cloths. Cut up t-shirts, towels, etc. Wash separately.(I used cloth diapers for my children; I would soak soiled ones in diluted bleach first.)
• Sponges. After use, submerge in diluted bleach or boiling water for 5 minutes, let dry thoroughly.
• A spray bottle.
I was so impressed with the array of options, I may never use toilet paper again!
Zoe Gaston
South Portland
