I would like to suggest one of your staff write up a “what do do if you run out of toilet paper” article.

I went on line and found these doable options:

• Use paper towels, tissues, or newspapers. Dispose of in a plastic bag and throw out with the trash. Avoid glossy magazines; ink could irritate.

• A stack of cloths. Cut up t-shirts, towels, etc. Wash separately.(I used cloth diapers for my children; I would soak soiled ones in diluted bleach first.)

• Sponges. After use, submerge in diluted bleach or boiling water for 5 minutes, let dry thoroughly.

• A spray bottle.

I was so impressed with the array of options, I may never use toilet paper again!

Zoe Gaston

South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: