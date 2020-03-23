KENNEBUNK – Given the state’s prohibition on gatherings of more than 10 people, as instituted Gov. Janet Mills on March 18, the Select Board has decided that those who wish to comment at public hearing on increases in beach pass fees, on the proposed municipal budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1, and a second required hearing on amending the zoning ordinance to allow adult use marijuana testing labs, set for Tuesday, March 24, will do so remotely.

Town Manager Mike Pardue said the meeting will be held in Select Board chambers as usual – that is the room with the technology to allow the meetings to be televised.

With the select board comprised of seven members, and the town clerk, technology manger and Pardue present, that amounts to 10 people, he pointed out.

Here is a link for instructions and the agenda for the meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.:

https://www.kennebunkmaine.us/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_03242020-2370

To comment, email [email protected] or call Pardue at 604-1308.

The proposed municipal budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 will, if approved, add about 19 cents to the current $13.75 mil rate, town officials have calculated.

Altogether, gross operating expenses for the coming year are projected at $14.15 million, budget documents show, and capital improvements and debt service $1.13 million, for a total of $15.29 million. With revenues up 5.2 percent and projected at $5.32 million and with $100,000 applied to debt service from surplus, that leaves a $9.8 million net budget – which is $484,744, or 5.17 percent more than the current year. Voters will cast ballots on the budget on June 9.

The beach pass fee proposal includes an increase to $10 from $5 for the second resident/ taxpayer permit; to $15 from $10 for the third resident/taxpayer permit per address, and to $50 from $25 for resident/taxpayer guest permits.

The proposal includes a hike to $100 from $50 for beach passes that hotels and motels buy for guests.

The first resident/taxpayer pass is recommended to remain free, though there has been some discussion about charging a nominal free so the number of passes may be tracked.

There are no recommended increases for non-resident passes. The last increase for most categories was in 2017, apart from the second resident/taxpayer pass, which increased 15 or more years ago, town records show.

