The York town manager on Monday shut down the town’s public beaches because too many people showed up over the weekend, he said.

Beaches along the southern Maine coast were busy Saturday and Sunday with people looking to get out of the house after a week of staying home because of the coronavirus pandemic. A significant number of the beachgoers were day-trippers from outside the state, according to town officials.

While health officials say getting outside is a good idea, having so many people getting outside in the same places defeats the purpose of social distancing and is a growing concern in resort towns in southernmost Maine.

Stephen Burns, town manager in York, said he decided to close the beaches because “too many people are congregating.” He said the local beach ordinance gives him the authority to close the beach and he made the decision after consulting the police chief and local health officer.

“Tons of people showed up, which is unacceptable,” he said. “We believe it is a lot of day trippers, people trying to get out of dodge. Right now it’s a scene of congregating and it needs to be addressed.”

The closure applies to Cape Neddick, Short Sands, Long Sands and Harbor beaches. They will remain closed indefinitely. Burns said he also will work to close town parks after Mt. Agamenticus had a “huge” turnout of people on Saturday.

Burns said he knows residents may be disappointed, but the town does not have the resources to limit access or enforce social distancing while keeping the beaches and parks open.

He also said he plans to ask the police department to put signs near the Maine Turnpike exit to warn visitors the beaches and parks are closed.

“We don’t need the day trippers right now,” he said, noting local residents can get out for walks in their neighborhoods.

A notice about the closure posted on the York Police Department Facebook page generated nearly 200 comments within an hour Monday afternoon. Some people said the closure went too far at a time when people need to get outside, but others pointed out that it was the safe thing to do given the large turnout last weekend.

Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said Monday that the coronavirus outbreak will worsen this week and that people across the country are not taking the threat seriously enough. He said people are flocking to beaches and going to the National Mall in Washington to see cherry blossom trees.

“Everyone needs to act as if they have the virus right now. So test or no test, we need you to understand you could be spreading it to someone else. Or you could be getting it from someone else. Stay at home,” Adams said during an interview on the “TODAY” show.

Gov. Janet Mills, along with state health officials, has been encouraging Mainers to get outside. Last week, she directed the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife to open all inland waters for fishing and to waive requirements anglers have a fishing license.

During his daily briefing on Monday, Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, did not express any concern when a reporter asked about people coming into Maine from out of state.

“I believe Maine is the most welcoming place I ever lived in my life and I hope it stays that way,” he said.

In Wells, Town Manager Jonathan Carter shares similar concerns about the number of people showing up in town, especially from out of state. On Saturday, a line of cars nearly a mile long lined a street near the beach. Most of those cars had out-of-state license plates, he said.

Carter said in neighboring Ogunquit, visitors were walking shoulder-to-shoulder along the Marginal Way.

“Downtown Ogunquit looked like a summer weekend,” he said. “This is not what we’re trying to portray. We want containment. We want people to stay home and away from each other. We’re not trying to be nasty about this, but it’s common sense.”

Carter said he and town selectmen worry the influx of people makes social distancing harder and takes away limited resources.

“There were tons of extra people here. They create a need to go shopping and it takes the resources that are limited at our local Hannaford and IGA,” he said. “If this was a normal time, we’d be embracing this. But it’s not, it’s bringing the virus here.”

Carter plans to send a letter to the governor asking her to consider visitor restrictions and provide more guidance to municipalities on government closures.

This story will be updated.

