SCARBOROUGH – Elinore “Ellie” T. Dunton, 80, passed away at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House surrounded by her family on March 19, 2020, after a long illness. She was born in Portland, Maine, the daughter of Morris and Anna (Greenburg) Sclar. Ellie was a resident of Cedars Nursing Home for nearly three years, where she enjoyed playing Bingo, trivia, and Name That Tune, going out to lunch, and listening to the musical entertainment acts that came in to perform.In good health she enjoyed dancing, shopping, baking, and crossword puzzles. Her ready smile and friendly manner made her the perfect employee for the many different jobs where she worked with the public. As a result, anywhere she went, she ran into someone she knew, and was highly regarded and loved by most who knew her. While attending Deering High School, Ellie met and married her husband, Jerome “Jay” Dunton. In her earlier years she was a stay at home mom and successfully raised five children, all of whom she is survived by; Mark, Dean, Patti, Benita and David. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law Johnette, and her best friend, Nina. Ellie was extremely generous, always looking for ways to share what she had with others. She was a long-time supporter of the Animal Refuge League in Westbrook and the ASPCA. Ellie was a devoted mother and grandmother, and a loyal friend. She will be greatly missed.A celebration of life service will be postponed due to the prevalence of COVID-19.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.directcremationfmaine.com.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either of these organizationsin her name.

