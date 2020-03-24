NFL coaches and front office staff will be working from home by the end of the week.
Commissioner Roger Goodell ordered all NFL teams to close their facilities by 6 p.m. Wednesday to avoid contributing to the spread of the coronavirus. They’ll reassess the situation on April 8.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the decision and tweeted:
“NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to clubs tonight, saying all club facilities will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday, with limited exceptions, per sources. The league will reassess April 8 with advice from experts. So NFL teams, like many others, will now #stayathome.”
Some NFL teams already had closed facilities; others had very limited personnel in the building. The memo says teams may continue to conduct all normal business, including signing players.
The NFL had already begun making adjustments, including downgrading the draft from its normal fan celebration set for Las Vegas to a studio show.
