A man wanted for a bank robbery in Massachusetts has been arrested in South Portland by members of the Maine Violent Offender Task Force, the FBI and South Portland police.

Dean Knightly, acting chief deputy of the U.S. Marshals Service, said in a news release Monday that 32-year-old Tyler Tolis of Charlestown, Massachusetts, was apprehended without incident Friday outside a hotel in South Portland.

Massachusetts State Police developed information during their investigation that led them to believe Tolis fled to Maine after committing a robbery last Thursday at the Bank of America in Abington, Massachusetts. Tolis has an extensive criminal history including a 2010 bank robbery in Malden, Massachusetts.

The Maine Violent Offender Task Force, with assistance from the FBI’s Safe Streets Unit and South Portland police, arrested Tolis outside a hotel that is not being named. Tolis was found to be in possession of $1,175 in cash, police say, and investigators found an additional $1,700 in his hotel room.

Tolis was held in the Cumberland County Jail pending his extradition to Massachusetts, where he will face robbery charges.

