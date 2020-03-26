The Sam L. Cohen Foundation this week committed $10,000 to United Way of York County’s newly established York County COVID-19 Relief Fund to help local nonprofits that provide housing assistance and food.

“We realize residents are facing unprecedented times due to the coronavirus. Many of our neighbors who work in retail, restaurant, and manufacturing have been laid off. Others are struggling to maintain employment during this time of social distancing. Residents are worried about paying rent and mortgages, and how to feed their families,” said Barb Wentworth, UWYC’s president and CEO. “We deeply appreciate the Sam L. Cohen Foundation for its generous support of our friends and neighbors dealing with the fallout of COVID-19.”

Those wishing to donate can text COVIDMAINE to 41444 to contribute to the fund, or go to our website buildcommunity.org/york-county-covid-relief-fund. No fees will be taken from donations — 100 percent of the resources raised will go to nonprofits helping with housing and food relief in York County. Checks can be mailed to: United Way of York County, P.O. Box 727, Kennebunk, ME 04043, and put “COVID Relief” in the memo area.

Since its inception in 1986, and thanks to the support of thousands of generous individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout York County, United Way has invested more than $40 million in programs, projects, and initiatives that make a difference in the lives of those they serve.

Other United Ways around the state have also set up funds, which can be found on United Way of Maine’s website, https://www.unitedwaysofmaine.org/.

