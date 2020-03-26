The city manager in South Portland has ordered all residents to stay at home from most workplaces starting Friday, a decision that closes all but essential businesses and follows a similar move in neighboring Portland two days ago.

“We ask for the public’s cooperation during this period so we can help ensure our health and safety and not overwhelm first responders and health professionals,” City Manager Scott Morelli said in a press release. “Undertaking these actions now will ‘flatten the curve’ and help our City and State get through this crisis safer and quicker.”

The order will take effect at noon Friday. Residents will still be allowed to leave their homes for certain reasons, like obtaining medical care or picking up groceries.

While exercise is an allowed reason to leave home, Morelli also announced that people will be prohibited from using playground and outdoor fitness equipment at city parks, beaches or recreation facilities.

The city manager also imposed additional restrictions on visitors to senior care facilities and barred the use of reusable bags at all retail establishments.

Morelli’s order is similar to measures announced earlier this week by Portland officials and by Gov. Janet Mills.

This story will be updated.

