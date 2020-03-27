Maine has extended expiration dates indefinitely on all state driver’s licenses, IDs, vehicle registrations and inspection stickers until the state of emergency prompted by the coronavirus pandemic is over.
Gov. Janet Mills issued an executive order this week that extended a waiver for all driver’s licenses, permits, state identification cards, commercial driver’s licenses, dealer licenses, salvage motor vehicle recycler licenses, driver and rider school licenses and instructor licenses that expire during the period of emergency, which began March 15.
The Maine State Police, which oversees the state’s annual vehicle inspection program, also has extended indefinitely all expiration dates on vehicle inspection stickers for the same period that applies to other driver- and vehicle-related documents, police spokesman Steve McCausland said Friday.
