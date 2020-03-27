BATH — With regular shows postponed, The Chocolate Church Arts Center will continue to stream a series of online concerts for your under-quarantine entertainment.

Chocolate Church is presenting Live from Home, a series of concerts performed from home by regional musicians that can be streamed online via Facebook. Two concerts will be presented this weekend. On Friday at 7:30 p.m., indie-folk band Gentle Temper will perform, followed by Yellow Brick Road, A Tribute to Elton John on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

The concerts will be streamed on the Chocolate Church Arts Center’s Facebook page and will be free to watch. Audience members will be encouraged to donate to help the organization recover lost revenue due to postponed shows, and to support the performers, many of whom are also facing canceled shows and loss of income. All donations will be split evenly between the Chocolate Church Arts Center and the performers.

Gentle Temper is a new-age folk duo from Boston, made up of Ryan Meier and Marion Earley. Formed in 2016, Gentle Temper writes music and lyrics that are focused on topics like travel, mental health, politics and love. Gentle Temper’s latest single “Triple Dog Dare” is available on all streaming platforms.

Maine’s own Yellow Brick Road, A Tribute to Elton John, is a full concert tribute to the Rocketman himself. The band is led by Gerald Brann, who has a degree in jazz piano from the University of Maine at Augusta and has been performing professionally for over 35 years. Brann will plays his Live from Home concert as a solo performance Saturday.

The Chocolate Church Arts Center will continue to announce upcoming Live from Home performers in the next few weeks.

