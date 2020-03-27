Howard Lamson

Howard Jewett (Hank) Lamson, of Kennebunkport, formerly of Westford and Chelmsford, Massachusetts, died on March 19, 2020.

Howard was the son of the late Edward Nathan Lamson and Barbara Tunison Lamson. He is survived by his brother, Edward Fay Lamson, and his wife, Marsha, and their children Ted (wife Kristi) and Haley (fiancé Jimmy), his sister Susan Lamson Strickler and her husband Herb, and their children Brooks (wife Carla) and Nathan (wife Erin).

He is also survived by his step-daughter Jennifer Swabowicz and her husband Edward and their children Hannah and Haleigh, also two great nephews and a great niece, Wade Strickler, Eddie Lamson and Bridget Lamson.

Hank attended Westford Academy, Williston Academy and Bentley University. Professionally, he spent his entire career with the Lowell Five Cent Savings Bank, Lowell, Massachusetts, serving in many capacities.

Hank came back to Maine, after spending summers there growing up, at the time of retirement and lived in Kennebunkport until his death. He had a passion for reading mysteries until his eyesight created problems. His love of vegetable gardening came from his father and he enjoyed giving away some of his delicious zucchinis. Golfing, cooking, photography and carpentry were also part of his life, including trips to Mulligan’s for lunch or dinner.

A celebration of Hank’s life will be held this summer.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kennebunk Conservation Trust, P.O. Box 7004, Cape Porpoise, ME 04014 or to Maine Warden Service, 284 State St., Augusta, ME 04330.

