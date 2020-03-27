KENNEBUNK – All of Kennebunk’s beaches, including Gooch’s, Middle and Mother’s beaches and Parsons Beach, will be closed to the public starting Saturday, March 28.

Beach Avenue will be open only to local traffic and the Beach Avenue sidewalk will close to pedestrians.

The beaches and related areas will remain closed indefinitely, with an expectation of lifting the closure when the COVID-19 public health emergency is under control, said Town Manager Mike Pardue.

It is a measure Select Board members have been contemplating for several days. They addressed the matter briefly on Tuesday, but took no action at the time.

York, Kittery, Ogunquit, and Wells beaches have been closed by their municipalities in recent days, and the state on Thursday announced it was ordering several state parks and beaches closed.

Kennebunkport selectmen will discuss beach closures when they meet on Monday.

Pardue said the decision in Kennebunk was made in response to Gov. Janet Mills’ proclamation of a state of emergency triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Also a factor? Numerous reports of many people congregating on the beaches when the overall directive from state and federal government officials is that people should be practicing safe social distancing.

He said the authority to make the closure is contained in 3-20.3 of the town’s Park Use Ordinance.

The Kennebunk Police Department is empowered to enforce the closure, said Pardue.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: