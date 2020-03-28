SACO – Police on Saturday recovered the remains of a 43-year-old Cape Porpoise man who was reported missing 10 days ago.

The body of Craig Giefer was located Saturday in a remote area of the Saco Heath Preserve, said Saco Police Sgt. Chris Hardiman in a statement. His remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy has been scheduled.

A helicopter from the Maine Forest Service assisted police and the Maine Warden Service with the search. Saco Fire Department also provided assistance.

Giefer had been last seen on Monday, March 16, and was reported missing on Wednesday, March 18. Police located his unoccupied vehicle in Saco at the entrance of Saco Heath Preserve on Buxton Road. A search of the area was conducted March 19, by the Saco Police Department, with the assistance of the Maine State Police, Maine Warden Service, Saco Fire Department and Kennebunkport Police Department.

