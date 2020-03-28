Caden Frost, Bonny Eagle sophomore, 106: Frost swept the Class A South, Class A state and New England Qualifier titles on his way to an unbeaten record in Maine and an overall mark of 48-2 that included two wins at the New England championships.

Derek Cote, Noble freshman, 113: Cote (43-5) won regional, state and NEQ titles while helping Noble win the Class A tournament and dual meet championships. His only loss to a wrestler from Maine was at 120 pounds against Brycen Kowalsky.

Brycen Kowalsky, Mt. Ararat sophomore, 120: Kowalsky went 54-5 overall with titles at the Class A state meet and NEQ, both times avenging his only in-state loss to Skowhegan’s Aiden Clark in the North final.

Colby Frost, Bonny Eagle junior, 126: The Varsity Maine All-State choice at 120 as a sophomore, Frost posted a 47-2 record, which included regional, state and NEQ titles. Like his younger brother, Caden, he was unbeaten prior to the New England championships.

Joshua Cote, Noble junior, 132: A three-time All-State pick, Cote claimed his third Class A title, putting him in position to become Noble’s first four-time champ next season. He finished the season 44-4 and was unbeaten against Maine wrestlers.

Jackson Sutherland, Mattanawcook Academy sophomore, 138: Moving up four weight classes didn’t slow down Sutherland, a repeat All-State pick and two-time Class B champ. He went 56-2, with both losses at the New England championships. Sutherland is 120-4 in his career.

Sam Martel, Noble senior, 145: Martel helped key Noble’s dual meet and tournament team championships and is a three-time All-State pick. The South regional and Class A champ went 44-5.

Mark Ward, Mt. View senior, 152: A three-time Class B champion and two-time NEQ champ, Ward (55-4) gets the nod over Class A champ Colby Isabelle (50-5), a Marshwood freshman. Isabelle was the only in-state wrestler to beat Ward, in the NEQ final by a point, but Ward won three matches and placed sixth at New Englands.

Noah Beal-Hernandez, Massabesic junior, 160: No one in Maine came close to stopping Beal-Hernandez, who swept regional, state and NEQ titles and was 56-0 prior to going 4-2 and placing fifth at the New England championships. He was sixth at New Englands as a sophomore.

Ben Laurence, Mt. Ararat senior, 170: Another wrestler who dominated his in-state competition, Laurence went 55-5 overall, and three of those losses were at New Englands after he reached the championship semifinals en route to a sixth-place finish.

Cameron Bourget, Lisbon/Oak Hill senior, 182: The Class B South, state and NEQ champion, Bourget went 43-4 overall and was 40-0 against in-state competition.

Erik Benner, Medomak Valley senior and Jonah Potter, Wells junior, 195: Clearly the two best at this weight, what isn’t clear is who was better. Both were defending champions, with Benner moving down from 220 and Potter moving up from 182. In four head-to-head matches in tournament finals, each won twice. Potter (48-4) beat Benner in the Class B final, Benner pinned Potter in the NEQ final. Both went 2-2 at New Englands.

JJ Worster, Oxford Hills senior, 220: A returning All-State pick, Worster (52-1, 49 pins) rolled to his second regional title and his first Class A and NEQ titles and finished second at the New England championships, finishing with 207 career wins.

Joseph Tuulima, Penobscot Valley senior, 285: Third at the Class B meet after suffering his first loss of the season to eventual champion Alex Demers of Winslow, Tuulima (34-3) beat Demers and Class A champ PJ Exel of Noble at the NEQ.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Kevin Gray, Noble: A former state champion wrestler and 14-year assistant at Noble, the third-year head coach built a team with superior skill in the lighter weights and improved depth in the upper weights that put the Knights back on top in Class A for the first time since 2011. Noble also won the MPA’s first Class A Dual Meet Championship.

