A 22-year-old man was charged with arson on Saturday after allegedly setting fire to Russell School, an elementary school in Gray.

Robert MacKenzie, a homeless man most recently living in Gray, set alight a pile of leaves in the school’s entryway, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety said Sunday.

The fire damaged a table and a few other objects in the entrance and sent smoke through the school, according to a news release from department spokesman Steve McCausland. There was little damage to the building.

Authorities arrested MacKenzie on nearby Libby Hill Road on Saturday afternoon, and then took him to the Cumberland County Jail.

