FOOTBALL

The Kansas City Chiefs and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson have agreed to terms on a one-year deal that helps the reigning Super Bowl champions keep their top four receivers under contract heading into next season.

Tyreek Hill has signed a long-term deal and Mecole Hardman is coming off a strong rookie season, while Sammy Watkins is in the fold for next season but may be asked to restructure his hefty contract or take a pay cut in the coming days.

The NFL Network was first to report Sunday that Robinson was returning to the Chiefs.

The 2016 fourth-round pick played mostly on special teams as a rookie but has seen his role steadily expand. He was the No. 2 option when Hill was hurt this past season, catching six passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Raiders, and finished the year with 32 catches for 449 yards and four scores.

• The Detroit Lions agreed to terms with wide receiver Geronimo Allison.

Allison, 26, comes to Detroit from division rival Green Bay. He caught 34 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Allison played the past four seasons with the Packers. Wide receiver was a position of strength for Detroit last season, with Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola each surpassing 60 catches and 600 yards receiving.

The Lions did not announce contract terms.

• The Baltimore Ravens reached agreement on a one-year contract with defensive tackle Derek Wolfe, ending his eight-year run with the Denver Broncos.

Wolfe had seven sacks in 12 games last season before going on injured reserve with a dislocated elbow.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Wolfe fills the void left by the unexpected departure last week of free agent Michael Brockers, who initially agreed to a three-year deal with Baltimore. The sides couldn’t finalize the contract, however, and Brockers ended up going back to the Los Angeles Rams.

Wolfe joins Brandon Williams and newcomer Calais Campbell on Baltimore’s revamped defensive line.

When healthy, Wolfe has been an effective run-stopper. He has 299 career tackles and 33 sacks but has played all 16 games in only three of his eight seasons.

Wolfe, 30, came to the Broncos as a second-round pick in the 2012 draft.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Georgetown sophomore guard Mac McClung announced he is declaring for the NBA draft but will maintain his eligibility so he can return to college.

The 6-foot-2 McClung attracted an online following for his high-flying dunks while he was in high school in Virginia.

He averaged 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists this season.

• Steve Pikiell and Rutgers took other step toward becoming a major basketball threat in the Big Ten, getting a commitment from highly regarded center Cliff Omoruyi.

Omoruyi is the first New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year to commit to Rutgers.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Arizona guard Aari McDonald will return for her senior season, bypassing a chance to leave early for the WNBA.

• Texas A&M guard Chennedy Carter says she will forego her final year of eligibility and declare for the WNBA draft.

Carter averaged 21.3 points this past season for the Aggies and scored 1,983 points in her three years at the school.

COLLEGE: Former Washington football coach Jim Lambright has died at age 77.

Lambright spent nearly four decades associated with the Washington program as a player, assistant coach and head coach.

