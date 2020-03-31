The Portland Water District said Tuesday it is suspending disconnections and late fees during the pandemic crisis, as well as postponing non-essential work and an upcoming board meeting.

Disconnection notices and all water disconnections have been suspended until further notice, according to a news release. Late fees are waived until 30 days after the State of Emergency ends. Cumberland, Gorham, Portland, Westbrook have also agreed to waive late fees on the wastewater portion of the bill.

The water district has also suspended non-essential services such as the customer service center, public tours, and Cross Connections Control Program indefinitely. Non-essential water services such as hydrant inspections and meter upgrades will be suspended for at least two to three weeks. Construction relating to wastewater plant projects and pump station projects will continue as scheduled.

A Board of Trustees meeting originally planned for March 23rd will be rescheduled to a virtual meeting on April 6th. All meetings will continue virtually through telephone conferencing until further notice.

Carrie Lewis, general manager of the Portland Water District, emphasized that the district is prioritizing public safety during this crisis.

“I want to assure the public that the Portland Water District has taken aggressive steps to ensure the continued delivery of all essential services throughout this event,” Lewis said in a written statement. “We want to make sure people know the water is safe to drink, and we are changing practices to ease the burden on our customers during this difficult time.”

