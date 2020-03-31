Cape Elizabeth

The following meetings will all be held remotely via Zoom; check the town website for more information. Visit capeelizabeth.com/services/arts_education/cetv/home.html for a calendar of televised meetings.

Tues. 4/7 6:30 p.m. School Board Workshop

Wed. 4/8 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop

Thur. 4/9 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop

Scarborough

All meetings have been suspended until further notice unless otherwise noted on scarboroughmaine.org. Check the town website for information about Zoom.

South Portland

The following meetings will all be held remotely via Zoom. Check southportland.org/our-city/city-calendar/ for updates and more information about Zoom.

Mon. 4/6 5 p.m. Pest Management Advisory Committee

Mon. 4/6 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Tues. 4/7 6:30 p.m. City Council

Wed. 4/8 4 p.m. Fertilizer Ordinance Committee

Wed. 4/8 5 p.m. Senior Steering Implementation Committee

Wed. 4/8 7 p.m. Planning Board

