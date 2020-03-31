Cape Elizabeth
The following meetings will all be held remotely via Zoom; check the town website for more information. Visit capeelizabeth.com/services/arts_education/cetv/home.html for a calendar of televised meetings.
Tues. 4/7 6:30 p.m. School Board Workshop
Wed. 4/8 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Thur. 4/9 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Scarborough
All meetings have been suspended until further notice unless otherwise noted on scarboroughmaine.org. Check the town website for information about Zoom.
South Portland
The following meetings will all be held remotely via Zoom. Check southportland.org/our-city/city-calendar/ for updates and more information about Zoom.
Mon. 4/6 5 p.m. Pest Management Advisory Committee
Mon. 4/6 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Tues. 4/7 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 4/8 4 p.m. Fertilizer Ordinance Committee
Wed. 4/8 5 p.m. Senior Steering Implementation Committee
Wed. 4/8 7 p.m. Planning Board
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Woolwich kindergarten classroom using Go2Science program
-
Olympics
Sally Jenkins: The USOPC asked for stimulus money. Congress should respond by tearing it down
-
Sports
British boxing champion suspended for joking about domestic violence
-
Local & State
UMaine to offer program this summer in food preservation
-
Times Record
Brunswick library closed until May 4