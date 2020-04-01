Two Maine companies announced Wednesday that they will operate a COVID-19 drive-through test site in South Portland.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine and ConvenientMD said they will operate the site at Anthem’s office at 2 Gannett Drive. Tents were set up Wednesday at the site, which is scheduled to open Thursday and is off Cummings Road, near the Target department store, the companies said in a release.

But anyone who wants to use the drive-through test site must first be evaluated at home by a ConvenientMD health care provider using telehealth technology. The provider will then determine if the person is eligible for testing. People wanting tests can’t just drive to the site.

“It’s a drive-through, so people don’t have to get out of their car,” said Stephanie Dubois, spokeswoman for Anthem. Dubois said Anthem will cover the cost of the testing kits and personal protective equipment.

Doctors will be available to provide virtual evaluations from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. seven days a week. Those wanting to be tested must call (207) 358-7400 to be evaluated.

Anthem is waiving all co-pays, co-insurance and deductibles for members taking the diagnostic test, as well as any visits associated with in-network COVID-19 testing. Anthem is also waiving any member cost share for telehealth evaluations, Dubois said. She said it typically takes five to seven days to get test results.

“Anthem’s financial support will allow ConvenientMD to provide COVID-19 testing on a much larger scale. The push to provide additional testing services is in response to the unmet and growing need to identify COVID-19 positive patients as the virus spreads,” said Gareth Dickens, co-founder and executive chairman of ConvenientMD.

Dr. Mark Pundt, president and chief medical officer of ConvenientMD, said the partnership with Anthem will allow his medical staff to test for the virus “in the safest way possible for our patients, employees and the community.”

Denise McDonough, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine, said the partnership will help health care professionals identify more patients who are COVID-19 positive and help prevent the spread of the virus.

Both companies announced the opening of a drive-through test site in Portsmouth, N.H., on Tuesday.

Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, ConvenientMD operates five urgent care walk-in centers in Maine, as well as urgent care centers in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Anthem is one of the state’s primary health care insurance providers.

