Elizabeth Clark (Leland) Eastman 1925 – 2020 HARPSWELL – Elizabeth Clark (Leland) Eastman 94, died Monday, March 23, 2020 in Bath. She was born Sept. 30, 1925 in Natick, Mass. to Robert S. and Mary E. (Lewis) Leland. Elizabeth attended middle and high school at Dana Hall in Wellesley, Mass. She left Massachusetts as a young adult. On Feb. 14, 1965, Elizabeth married John D. Eastman Jr. in North Conway N.H. Her years of marriage were spent in the Cundy’s Harbor area. She and John owned camps at various locations in Maine, where they enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting and fishing. She served on the planning board for Carrabassett Valley, the town of their most recent camp. They also enjoyed traveling and for many years spent their winters in Florida. Elizabeth was well respected for raising Maine Coon cats. Because of her excellent reputation as a breeder, her cats were very sought after. She became involved in the association and served as a judge for local as well as European cat shows. She also had several golden retriever dogs over the years the latest being a dog named Michael. She was also quite accomplished in sewing and knitting. Liz had a very independent, no-nonsense, yet very generous and thoughtful spirit. She enjoyed a good laugh, but had little time for sorrow and self pity. She will be missed. She is survived by her in-law family, sisters-in-law, Mary Welner of Brunswick, Lillian Everhart, Lucille Eastman and Virginia Eastman and partner Michael Noyes, brother-in-law, Herbert Eastman and wife Suzanne all of Cundy’s Harbor; many nieces and nephews. Interment will be at Cranberry Horn Cemetery, 252 Cundy’s Harbor Rd. in Harpswell. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory, please visit www.brackettfh.com . Those who wish may make a memorial contribution to the Cranberry Horn Cemetery Association c/o Jennifer Stuart P.O.Box 653 Harpswell, ME 04079

Send questions/comments to the editors.