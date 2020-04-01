PORTLAND – Helene Miriam Albert, 93, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the Cedars in Portland, Maine. Helene was born April 7, 1926, daughter of Frank N. and Leonie (Gray) Davis. She grew up in Cape Elizabeth and graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School in 1944. Helene also attended Bates College and later worked at J.E. Gould for four years. In 1951, Helene married Philip A. Albert on May 12 at Sacred Heart Church in Portland, Maine. They had three daughters and she was a stay at home mother, active in Brownies, Girl Scouts and her daughters’ elementary school activities. As her girls were leaving the fourth, fifth and sixth grades, she became a substitute teacher for the next 17 years. She continued her career at Jack Elementary School as an ed tech for 10 years until she retired in 1992. She made many lasting friends while working the Portland school system, meeting a group of them once a month for years. Helene was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church. After Philip’s death in 1989, she started volunteering at St. Joseph’s Manor and continued to do so for 28 years. Helene was a member of the St. Joseph’s Knitting Group and Riverton Library Knitting Group. Knitting was one of her great loves along with being an avid reader.In 1969, Helene became a member of the Elizabeth Wadsworth Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution and was an active member for 50 years. She also joined the State of Maine Mayflower Society and was very active in the local CCREA for educators.Helene was predeceased by her husband, Philip A. Albert in 1989 and her two sisters, Florence Norris and Carol Sampson. She is survived by her brother Gerald N. Davis and his wife Virginia of Naples, Fla.; her daughter, Elise H. Albert and husband, Jim Davis, of Oregon; Beth Hilton of North Carolina; and Nanette and her husband, Reginald Profenno, of Portland. Helene is also survived by three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held at a later date.Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Helene’s online guestbook. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland or Good Shepherd Food Bank inHelene’s memory.

