WINDHAM – Linda J. O’Brien, 66, passed into the arms of the Lord on March 30, 2020. She was born on June 6, 1953, the daughter of Bernard F. and Rose King Woodcock. She attended Bangor Schools and graduated from Bangor High School in 1971 and the former EMVTI of Nursing in 1973.She was employed as a staff nurse at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor and Maine Medical Center in Portland as well as several Nursing facilities in the Bangor area.She married John O’Brien on April 26, 1975, and they would have celebrated 45 of marriage this year. Linda was a talented gardener and was also gifted at knitting and needlepoint, much of which she donated to charity.Linda was stricken with many severe illnesses over the last 25 years, including heart and renal disease. She handled all of them with great courage, discipline and remarkable good humor.She was a communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Windham.She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Bernard Woodcock Jr.She is survived by her husband, John O’Brien; her sister-In-Law, Jean Allen; and her brother-In-law, James O’Brien and his wife, Sandra, as well as several nieces and nephews.Funeral service will be held at a later date at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 919 Roosevelt Trail, in Windham.Please visit www.athutchins.com to view Linda’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.Those who wish, in lieu of flowers, may donate to the National Kidney Foundation or the American Heart Association.

Send questions/comments to the editors.