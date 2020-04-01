SANFORD – Rhea M. Charpentier, 89, of Sanford, passed away at her home on Friday, March 27, 2020, after a short period of declining health with her family present.Rhea was born on June 18, 1930, the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Anna (Bruneau) Rouillard. She attended local schools, leaving prior to graduation in order to take care of her mother.She worked behind the soda fountain at Mailhot’s, at W.T. Grants in their stationary department and held several positions at the mills in Sanford.In February 1954, she married Raymond M. Charpentier. Together, five years later, they welcomed their only child, Paula on Valentine’s Day. Rhea was a wonderful mother, a very loving and nurturing woman who children naturally gravitated to. She was the epitome of a homemaker, taking great pride in her tidy home and preparing delicious meals and plenty of baked goods. Prior to becoming less active due to arthritic knees and hands, she enjoyed walking with friends and crocheting. She could often be found browsing at Goodwill with her friend, Yvonne Caron.Upon being confined to a wheelchair three years ago after breaking a hip, her days were spent working on many puzzles with her special friends and her daughter who became her full time caregiver two years ago. She loved to go for spins in her neighborhood with her daughter pushing her around in her wheelchair. She could often be seen sitting in her garage watching the cars go by. One of the highlights of her week was going to Lord’s Clam Box every Friday night. The staff there always made her feel like a queen. During the past year, she derived much joy from time spent with her very special little friend, Cole, who never ceased to put a smile on her face.Rhea was predeceased by her parents and all of her siblings: her brothers, Maurice and Ronald Rouillard and sisters, Noella Ryder, Laurette Bourque and Cecile Bolger. She is survived by her husband, Raymond; her daughter, Paula and son-in-law, James Allaire and her four legged granddaughter, Molly; as well as by many nieces and nephews.The family wishes to thank the many nurses, physical therapists and home health aides from Kindred at Home, Maine Health Care at Home and Hospice of Southern Maine for their kindness and help during the past three years. Also, a very special thank you to her former caregiver, Monique Cote, who brought so much love and joy and song into our home.A Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be held at a later date.Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »