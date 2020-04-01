The Trump administration is requiring Americans on Social Security to file a tax return to receive the $1,200 coronavirus payment, an added step that is causing confusion and could prevent millions from easy access to relief.

Many lawmakers and advocates for the poor say filing a tax return shouldn’t be necessary for people on Social Security since the government already knows how to send this population monthly checks. The $2.2 trillion aid package said that if someone has not filed a 2019 or 2018 tax return, the U.S. Treasury should get their information from Social Security, if applicable.

But, the Internal Revenue Service posted a notice on its website on Monday, instructing Social Security recipients to file a “simple” tax return, which will be available soon.

“People who typically do not file a tax return will need to file a simple tax return to receive an economic impact payment,” the IRS said. “Low-income taxpayers, senior citizens, Social Security recipients, some veterans and individuals with disabilities who are otherwise not required to file a tax return will not owe tax.”

A request to the Treasury Department for comment about the discrepancy was not returned. Democrats are upset that the Trump administration isn’t doing more to help ensure as many Americans as possible get these payments during this national health emergency.

“My colleagues and I strongly urge Treasury Secretary [Steven] Mnuchin and Social Security Administrator [Andrew] Saul to find a solution that will allow vulnerable groups to receive these funds automatically, without needing to file an additional return,” said Rep. Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.

More than 15 million Americans on Social Security do not file an annual tax return because their income is so low they don’t have to fill it out, according to the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. During the last recession, when the U.S. government sent most Americans a stimulus check and required a filed tax return to get it, 3.5 million Social Security recipients were left out because they never sent in a tax return, according to Treasury’s own 2008 analysis.

There is concern even more people could fail to file during the pandemic. Many older Americans are worried about their health and safety, and it’s harder to get help with a tax return when someone is stuck at home.

“There is no need for Treasury to require those millions of Social Security recipients to file,” said Chye-Ching Huang, a tax expert at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. “We just hope it’s a misunderstanding and they clear it up quickly. It’s a really simple fix.”

Congress and Treasury wanted to get the money out as quickly as possible, so they largely based the rules governing who gets the payments on the standards used in 2008, in the hope the IRS could move faster. With so many millions of Americans out of work, the Trump administration is under pressure to quickly deliver these $1,200 payments to adults earning less than $75,000 a year and $500 payments to families with children under 17.

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said direct deposits should begin by April 17, followed by checks in the mail. About 60 percent of tax filers gave the IRS direct deposit information in recent years, according to Nicole Kaeding of the National Taxpayers Union Foundation. The IRS said there would soon be a web-based portal for people to update their direct deposit information.

Beyond the tax-filing hurdle, millions of other Americans are realizing they don’t qualify for a coronavirus relief check.

Most high school seniors and college students won’t get any money. The bill gives $0 to families with children older than 16, a shock to many households already reeling from canceled graduations, and college youths readjusting to life at home with so many universities shut down. Many immigrant families are also learning that they are ineligible. In order for anyone in the family to receive a payment, each person in the household is supposed to have a valid Social Security number.

Nick Guerrero of Mesa, Arizona, has learned he’s one of those who won’t be getting any money since he’s 18, another blow to his high school senior year that is quickly unraveling.

On Sunday night, Guerrero was video chatting with a dozen friends and they laughed at the thought of having to do virtual prom and getting their high school diplomas via email. It still seemed unreal. On Monday, they woke up to the news that school was canceled for the rest of the year in Arizona.

“It was like a shot to the heart,” Guerrero said.

Some of his friends have lost their after-school jobs. He planned to get one soon to help save for college, but that is no longer possible. He has been applying for college scholarships, but some applications require him to use a fax machine or send a hard copy of his paperwork, and he no longer has access to the school printer.

Money is tight and his family had to borrow funds from a relative to pay for his Advanced Placement tests this spring. His parents – an education professor and a golf coach – expect to receive the government relief payment in April, which should help, but they won’t get $500 for him.

Guerrero trades text messages on a massive chain with about 25 friends – classmates he hasn’t seen since spring break started on March 6. Each day brings more harsh news of people they know getting sick and families hurting for money. His mom’s phone pings frequently with “SOS” messages from college students who can’t pay their rent.

“It seemed crazy to me that 17- and 18-year-olds won’t get this. We’re losing our jobs, too,” he said.

