ALFRED – Earle S. Grames Jr., 75, a longtime resident of Alfred, died peacefully with his family by his side on March 28, 2020, at the Newton Center in Sanford. Steve had been lovingly cared for at his home until a week before his passing. Earle was known by family and friends as Steve. Steve was born on July 30, 1944, in North Conway, New Hampshire, the son of Earle S. and Eleanor B. (Hale) Grames Sr. He grew up in Sanford and was a graduate of Sanford High School, with the class of 1962. Following graduation, Steve began working with “Peanut” Hartley and later owned his own Sunoco Station in Sanford. In 1966, Steve married his sweetheart, Linda Gilpatrick, and they welcomed into their hearts and home their son, Earle, III. In the ’70s he worked for Warren Brothers and Tilcon before going to work as paving foreman for F.H. Scott Paving. He also served as road commissioner for the Town of Alfred in the early ’70s. Toward the end of his working career, he was a mechanic at Miller Ford and retired from North Country Tractor at Shaw’s Ridge. Steve was a loving and patient husband and father. He shared brook trout fishing and hunting with his son and loved farming and raising Hereford Cattle. Steve loved being a grandfather to Abagail and Hannah as well as hearing about all of their adventures. Steve was Linda’s greatest supporter with her running as chief of Alfred Rescue; often getting up in the middle of the night with her if she needed an extra hand to lift the stretcher. He built many cages and display booths when she joined the Rabbit Club; and showing them at Acton Fair. He was quiet and someone who enjoyed being home and in the great outdoors. His best friend was his son and many memories were made on their snowmobiling trips. Both Steve and Linda are members of the Pleasant Street Free Baptist Church in Springvale where Steve served as a trustee. Steve will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He has fought the good fight and now has entered into eternal rest.He is lovingly survived by his wife, Linda Grames of Alfred and his son, Earle S. Grames, III of Alfred; and his two granddaughters, Abagail and Hannah Grames. Steve was predeceased by his sister, Nancy Grames Toussaint.A graveside service will be held later and will be announced at Evergreen Cemetery in Alfred.To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.comThe Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.

