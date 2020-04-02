SCARBOROUGH – Galen C. “Charlie” Maynard, 80, passed Friday morning, March 27, 2020, with his daughter, Shelley and two grandchildren, Brandon and Morgan by his side. He was wintering in Florida.Charlie was born May 4, 1939, in Presque Isle, the son of Lawrence F. and Ella (Gilman) Maynard. He graduated from South Portland High School.Charlie worked his entire career at H.P. Hood, mostly as a truck driver.He loved hunting, fishing and walking with his dog Tia on the beach.He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Wayne P. Maynard, infant brother, Neil Maynard and his sister, Elayne K. Page.He will be sadly missed by three sisters, Laurie M. Cary of South Portland, Sherre N. Maynard, of South Portland and Shannon K. Crouanas, of Scarborough; one brother, Lawrence F. Maynard of Naples; six children, Gale-Ann Daniels, Colleen Hall, Galen (Chuck) Jr. and his wife, Sue, Stephen and his wife, Antoinette, Patricia and her partner, Deb, and Shelley and her husband, Dennis; his grandchildren, Angela Elliott, Ashley White, Alyssa Daniels, Laken Willings, Christine Hall, Mariya Michelson, Stephen Maynard Jr., Jason Maynard, Brandon Ganem and Morgan Pelkey and several great-grandchildren.There will be an open invitation celebration of Charlie’s life at a later date.

