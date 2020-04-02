FREEPORT – Shirley Rhoads Kane passed away the morning of March 30, 2020, and found her peace with God. Shirley was born in Mt. Penn, Reading, Pennsylvania on February 27, 1923, the younger daughter of Edward E. Rhoads and Lulu M. (Reedy) Rhoads. As a child, she spent the summer months at their Old Orchard Beach home with her family. Her father had joined Howard Duffy in 1927 to become a managing partner of the Old Orchard Beach amusement park. After her father’s untimely death in 1934, she and her mother moved to Portland, Maine, where she attended Portland schools. She graduated from eight grade at Butler School in 1937 where she was awarded the Good Citizenship Medal. Upon her graduation from Portland High School in 1941, she received the Brown Medal Award. She was also a member of Delta Epsilon Sorority.After graduation, Shirley worked as a secretary at Sargent, Lord & Company, a Ship Chandlery company on the Portland waterfront until her marriage in 1942. She married Kenneth H. Kane, the love of her life, on February 28, 1942, in Williston Church, Portland. Shortly after, they moved to Cape Elizabeth where they lived until 1967. Shirley had many fond memories of those years and loved revisiting the Cape whenever possible. Before his retirement in 1984, Kenneth was a practicing attorney in Portland and in Raymond and Shirley was his legal secretary.Ken and Shirley moved to Melbourne, Florida in 1990, where they enjoyed life in the Sunshine state until his illness and death in 1999. Shirley then moved back to Maine in 2004 to be near family. Shirley loved snowy days, a glass of wine, flowers, music, dogs, bird feeding, and long walks. She enjoyed knitting, embroidery, reading, watching old movies, and doing word and jigsaw puzzles. Her faith in God, her bible, and her collection of spiritual and inspirational readings and poems saw her through the hills and valleys of her life. Shirley was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Kenneth H. Kane Sr., her son, Kenneth H. Kane Jr., her sister, Helen Emmons, and her brother, Ellsworth Rhoads.She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Cormier and her husband. Joseph Cormier of Freeport, her daughter, Kathy Kane of Barnardsville, North Carolina, her daughter-in-law, Susan Snow Kane of Norway, Maine, grandsons, Brad Beeler and his wife, Sara, of Rhinebeck, New York, Adam Beeler and his wife, Samantha, of Johns Creek, Georgia, and Ryan Kane and his wife, Stephanie, of Lincoln, Massachusetts; and great-grandchildren, James, Emily, and Katherine Beeler of New York, and Sylvia and Benjamin Beeler of Georgia.To the staff, residents, and volunteers who enriched Shirley’s life at Freeport Place, Freeport, Maine, the family extends their heartfelt gratitude. You are angels, everyone. A family celebration of Shirley’s life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are through Hobbs Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a charity of your choice in Shirley’s name.

Send questions/comments to the editors.