OLD ORCHARD BEACH — On Thursday, April 2, Old Orchard Beach’s emergency management director declared a civil state of emergency for the town. The order temporarily limits rental or occupancy of short term and seasonal accomodations.

The declaration, by Emergency Management Director and Fire Chief Fred LaMontagne in consultation and agreement with Town Manager Larry Mead and notification to the Town Council, also restricts take-out food businesses.

The emergency declaration prohibits short-term rentals of private residential properties, and new occupancies of lodging establishments and campgrounds until April 30.

“This action is taken to safeguard the health and welfare of our residents, in conjunction with Governor (Janet) Mill’s Stay-Safe-At-Home order, her urgent request that the State’s part-time residents delay travel to Maine, and the State’s advisory to avoid non-essential travel of any kind,” according to a press release from the town. Those already occupying such lodging may continue to stay in their accommodations.

The declaration states that part of the reason for the emergency declaration is that “the occupancy of season accomadations in the town has grown notably in the past week as individuals seek to flee the implications of COVID-19 in their home communities.”

It also states that the infrastructure, grocery stores and other resources in the off-season are only sufficient for the town’s yearround population of about 8,900 people.

In addition, it states that “the town lacks the resources to adequately protect the public health, safety and welfare if there is a large, unanticipated spike in the population because such a surge will overwhelm the town’s capacity to provide essential municipal services.”

The order is effective at 12:01 a.m., April 3.

The emergency declaration also recommends, in the strongest possible terms, that owners of second homes or seasonal homes who are not currently in OOB, delay coming to visit or stay until May 1. If they do relocate to OOB prior to that date they are strongly encouraged to self-quarantine for at least 14 days. A letter to this effect has been sent to property owners who reside in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts, according to the release.

In addition, in order to promote safe distancing and reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus the emergency delaration also established regulations for take-out food businesses in the Downtown District, according to the release. The declaration requires take-out food establishments in the Downtown District to only serve food via curbside pickup or delivery to another location. Food service will not be allowed at a counter or take-out window. This restriction applies to businesses such as Lisa’s Pizza and Pier Fries that do not have any interior space for customers and instead provide service at a counter or window.

This order is effective at 12:01 a.m., April 4, according to the news release.

