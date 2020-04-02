SACO — A residential student at Thornton Academy in Saco has tested positive for COVID-19.

School officials said they were informed of the test results on Thursday, though the student has been in isolation on campus since last weekend, the weekend of March 28-29.

“The student is recovering and doing very well at this time,” said Headmaster Rene Menard in a prepared statement released by the school late Thursday afternoon, April 2.

Menard said the student would remain in isolation as recommended by the Maine CDC.

“Thornton Academy is in close contact with both the CDC and our school physician to ensure that we continue to follow best-practice guidance in order to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on our students,” Menard further stated. “This includes heightened monitoring of students for symptoms, more intensive cleaning protocols, and increased vigilance around both social distancing and isolation recommendations, as appropriate.”

The school moved to a distance learning model on March 17 and students are engaging with their teachers and completing assignments remotely. Menard said a small number of essential staff continue to work on campus, but the school is closed to all other employees, and to the public.

“No additional information about this situation or individual is available at this time as we are obligated to protect our community members, as well as follow the CDC’s privacy protocols,” the headmaster said.

A letter was sent to parents on Thursday, informing them a student had tested positive for the virus and of steps being taken by school administration.

Thornton Academy is a private school which maintains an international residential program and also serves as the public high school for Saco.

