BATH — While on-stage events have been postponed at Chocolate Church Arts Center in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the venue is continuing to bring entertainment via Facebook.

This weekend, the Live from Home series continues with performances by Maine songwriters Peter Alexander on Friday and Lauren Crosby on Saturday, both starting at 7:30 p.m.

The concerts will be streamed on the Chocolate Church Arts Center’s Facebook page, and will be free to watch. Audience members are encouraged to donate to help the organization recover lost revenue due to postponed shows, as well as to support the performers, many of whom are also facing canceled shows and loss of income. All donations will be split evenly between the Chocolate Church Arts Center and the performers.

Peter Alexander (also known as Peter Macdonald Blachly), is a guitarist and singer-songwriter from Bath with a musical resume that includes sharing the stage with the likes of Tim Harden, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, Chuck Berry and members of Phish. Former president of the Maine Songwriters Association and music columnist for the Coastal Journal, Alexander is co-author of “One Way Trip to Mars,” a rock opera that was first performed at the Chocolate Church Arts Center in 2016. Alexander plays lead guitar and provides vocals in the role of Lindsey Buckingham for Crystal Vision, Maine’s Fleetwood Mac tribute band.

Lauren Crosby is a folk/blues singer from Georgetown. Her songwriting exemplifies the beauty and hardships of coastal living. Released when Crosby was 20 years old, her self-titled debut album received praise for its blending of blues, folk and jazz. Crosby has performed across the nation and spent time living in Memphis and Albuquerque, which led to her mixing southern and southwestern flavors into her craft. The singer-songwriter has also spent time recording in Bob Weir’s legendary TRI Studio’s in California, and has traveled around New England performing her music.

Tickets aren’t needed to view Live from Home concerts. Audience members should visit the Chocolate Church Arts Center’s Facebook page at the time of the show, and they will be directed on how to watch. The Chocolate Church Arts Center will continue to announce upcoming Live from Home performers in the next few weeks.

