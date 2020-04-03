Anyone arriving in Maine is being ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days, and hotels and other lodging operations have been ordered to shut down in order to curtail visits from outside the state.

Gov. Janet Mills issued an executive order Friday mandating that anyone who comes to Maine, regardless of where they live, must self-quarantine for 14 days to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus infection.

The order also mandates the suspension of all lodging operations, including hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts, inns and short-term rentals, as well as RV park and campgrounds.

Mills directed the Maine Department of Transportation, the Maine Turnpike Authority and and other state agencies to post the self-quarantine order at all major points of entry into the state. Mills’ order exempts anyone providing essential services.

In a news release announcing the order Friday, Mills was quoted as saying the step is aimed at trying to prevent the state’s health care system from “being overwhelmed.” The order went into effect immediately and extends until at least April 30.

“We must all do our part,” Mills said in the release. “These actions will protect the health and safety of everyone.”

The executive order also instructs visitors not to travel to Maine if they are displaying symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and not to come to Maine if they are traveling from cities or areas that have been identified as infection hot spots.

The order can be enforced by authorities, if necessary, and people found in violation can be charged with a Class E crime and subject to a penalty of up to six months in jail and $1,000 fine. Lodging operators who violate the order will be “subject to appropriate penalties,” according to the release.

Mills also made a plea Friday for Mainers to cooperate with people coming from out of state to help in the health crisis.

“Maine is a welcoming state, and we welcome the many service members and medical professionals and others who are coming here to help us,” Mills said in the release. “I ask Maine people not to make assumptions about others, and we welcome the cooperation of other visitors and returning residents in quarantining themselves and keeping us all safe in accordance with this order.”

Mills had said on Tuesday, when she announced a stay-at-home order for state residents, that she planned to “insist” that out-of-state residents self-quarantine for 14 days. The order released Friday officially does that.

