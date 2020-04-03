Elaine C. (Pinkham) Lussier 1937 – 2020 MANCHESTER, N.H. – Elaine C. (Pinkham) Lussier, 82, formerly of Bath, died March 31, 2020 at home, surrounded by her family. Elaine and her husband moved to Manchester in 2004 to be close to their daughters. She was born in Bath on April 25, 1937, a daughter of Elton and Mary Pinkham. Elaine attended Morse High School and graduated in 1955. After high school she attended Hartford Airline School and graduated in 1957. While working for Eastern Airlines in Boston, she met her husband, Eugene and they were married on Sept. 2, 1960. Her husband’s naval career took the family to live overseas in the Philippines and Denmark. Elaine loved to travel; a favorite was Prince Edward Island. She was a travel agent for many years, a foster grandmother and loving mother. Elaine had a special gift that made everyone love her…from her girl’s high school friends, the waiter at Cotton, the valet at The Elliot Hospital, her mailman, Dan and countless others. Elaine loved sports. The Celtics (especially Larry Bird), Red Sox, Bruins, and NASCAR. She was able to share that love of sports with her grandsons attending the New Hampshire Fisher Cats games. Her hobbies were few, but she did love genealogy and spent many hours researching her family history. She is survived by her husband, Eugene; her three daughters, Joanne Wise Resta of Sudbury, Mass., Jackie Linker and her husband Karry of Deerfield, N.H.; and Mary Ellen Yatzus and her husband Michael and their sons, Jeremy and Alex of Manchester, N.H.; two brothers, Harold Pinkham and his wife Pam and Michael Pinkham and his wife Lynne; many nieces, nephews; and dear friends. Her family also included two very special golden retrievers, Jennifer and JJ. A celebration of life will be held in Bath at a later date. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Midcoast Humane Society 190 Pleasant St. Brunswick, ME 04011 or to a charity close to your heart.

