SACO – Hilton “Bud” Lamson, 89, formerly of the Simpson Road, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Seal Rock Healthcare with family by his side.Bud was born in Springfield, Mass., June 24, 1930, the son of Hilton Lamson Sr. and Jennie Hill.A graduate of Thornton Academy in 1949, Bud worked as a mechanic for Ivory Towle.He served in the Coast Guard reserves and in 1952 started working as a meter reader and dispatcher for Central Maine Power. Bud worked for CMP for over 42 years. In retirement, he delivered flowers for H. J. Nielson Florist.He enjoyed music and played trumpet as a kid. Playing bass in several bands over the years, he played many small venues and nursing homes.One of the bands was the Don Maynard Band.Bud and his wife Shirley were members of First Parish Congregational Church UCC of Saco, where he participated in the Bell Choir.Bud was also a member of the North Saco Grange. He enjoyed working on old Dodges and railroad track cars. Bud enjoyed fly fishing with his longtime friend and band mate Foster Leavitt. He would meet everyone with a cheerful “Hello Neighbor!”.Bud is predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Shirley Meserve Lamson, in 2016.Survivors include two sons, Dean Lamson and wife, Debbie, of Saco, and David Lamson and wife Tammyjo of Saco, 2 daughters Doree Lagueux of Hollis and Diana Lucas and husband, Bob, of Franklin, N.H.; five grandchildren, Nick, Amanda, Dara, Dana, and Kylie and three great-grandchildren, Frank, Anastasia and Gwynevere.Bud will be laid to rest Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11 a.m., next to his wife Shirley, at Greenwood Cemetery in Biddeford.Rev. Debbie Girard will officiate. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco, are entrusted with his services.Memorial contributions to the American LungAssociation, 122 State St.Augusta, Maine, orMaine Alzheimer’s Association383 US Route OneSuite 2CScarborough, ME 04074

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous