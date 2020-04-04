Emily Archibald, Kennebunk junior guard/forward: A returning All-State selection, Archibald did just about everything for the Rams. At 6-foot-2, she controlled the inside but was also Kennebunk’s lead ball handler. Archibald won the Gatorade Maine player of the year award. She averaged 19.7 points, 13.1 rebounds, 3.5 steals, 3.1 assists and 3.1 blocks. Already heavily recruited by Division I schools, she has 941 career points and 858 rebounds.

Jaycie Christopher, Skowhegan sophomore point guard: The KVAC Class A North player of the year, Christopher was a dominant force for Skowhegan in its run to the Class A North semifinals. At 5-foot-11, she averaged 23.7 points per game, along with 11 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.7 steals. She scored in double digits in every game, and often defended the opposing team’s top offensive player.

Camille Clement, Greely junior guard: A returning All-State selection, Clement is one of the state’s top 3-point shooters and improved her overall game considerably this year. Clement averaged 19.6 points per game, along with 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.5 steals. She has already scored 1,146 points in her career and has verbally committed to play at Northeastern University.

Julia Colby, Oxford Hills senior guard: The Miss Maine Basketball winner and our player of the year, Colby capped an outstanding career by leading the Vikings to their second consecutive Class AA title. She was known for making big shots, especially in championship games. Bound for NCAA Division II New York Institute of Technology, she finished her career with 1,315 points, 264 steals and 253 assists. This year, she averaged 16.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.9 assists.

Paige Cote, Sanford senior center: One of the top inside players in the state, the 6-foot-2 Cote is bound for the University of New Hampshire. A relentless rebounder, she averaged 16.8 points as a senior despite constant double-teaming, along with 10.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocked shots, helping the Spartans advance to the Class AA South championship game. In her career, Cote scored 1,025 career points.

Cecelia Dieterich, Oxford Hills senior guard: Dieterich made a ton of clutch shots and big defensive stops for the two-time Class AA champion Vikings. For the season, she averaged 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.4 steals. She was the Class AA North defensive player of the year. For her career, she finished with 642 points and 304 assists. She will attend Carnegie Mellon University, where she will play soccer.

Jordan Grant, Gray-New Gloucester senior center: The best inside player in the Western Maine Conference, Grant scored 1,075 career points and grabbed more than 600 rebounds. As a senior, she averaged 16.7 points and 9.4 rebounds while hitting over 50 percent of her shots, helping the Patriots advance to the Class A South semifinals. Grant will next play at NCAA Division III Westfield State.

Amanda Kabantu, Portland junior guard: One of the most athletic and dynamic players in the state, Kabantu took on a strong leadership role this year in helping the Bulldogs reach the Class AA North final. She averaged 10.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.5 steals while earning SMAA first-team and all-defensive team honors. She is being recruited by several NCAA Division I and II schools.

Lexi Mittelstadt, Mt. Blue senior point guard: Bound for the University of Maine, the 5-foot-9 Mittelstadt had an outstanding career for the Cougars, finishing with 1,052 points, 459 rebounds, 210 assists, 131 steals and 58 blocked shots. A four-year starter, she led Mt. Blue in every statistical category this year: 16.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.9 steals and 2.1 blocks.

Brooke Obar, Greely senior guard: Bound for Bentley University, Obar was one of the more complete players in Class A. She was a deadly 3-point shooter and also a lockdown defender. This season, she averaged 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, a team-high 4.4 assists and 2.5 steals. A finalist for Miss Maine Basketball, she finished her career with 945 points despite missing 13 games because of an injury as a junior.

Gabrielle Wener, Messalonskee senior forward: Bound for Division I Monmouth University, Wener scored nearly 1,100 career points, despite often facing two or three defenders at a time. Her overall game improved greatly this season. As a senior, she averaged 15.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocked shots, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals.

Maggie Whitmore, South Portland senior guard/forward: A three-time All-State selection, Whitmore was one of the most versatile players in the state, able to control a game inside or outside. She finished her career with more than 1,000 points and will next play at Bentley University. As a senior, she led the Red Riots to the Class AA state final by averaging 17.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 3.8 steals.

Coach of the Year

Steve Freeman, Marshwood

The Hawks were overlooked most of the season, but won the Class A state championship in February, giving the school its first title since 1995. Freeman saw potential. “They were coachable and allowed themselves to be coached,” he said. “That was the biggest piece. They all accepted their roles.” Defense was the key for Marshwood, and Freeman devised a hybrid triangle zone, where his two guards played man-to-man. When the Hawks settled into it, they took off and were one of the best defensive teams in the state. “We played to our strengths,” said Freeman. “And we tried to limit our opponent’s strengths.”

