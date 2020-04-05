BRUNSWICK – Bowdoin College senior Maddie Hasson has been named the Division III Athlete of the Year for Basketball by the Collegiate Women Sports Awards presented by Honda.

The WBCA Division III Player of the Year, Hasson most recently earned first-team All-America honors from D3hoops.com and the New England Women’s Basketball Association (NEWBA) and was a first-team All-Conference performer for the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC).

“I am incredibly honored to receive this award,” said Hasson. “Being a part of the Bowdoin Women’s Basketball program has provided me with endless opportunities to become a better basketball player and person and I am so thankful for my teammates and coaches who have pushed me every day.”

Hasson led the second-ranked Polar Bears to the NESCAC Championship title and a berth in the NCAA Division III Sweet Sixteen before the cancellation of the tournament. As a senior, she led her senior class to a four-year record of 108-12, including an 87-7 mark in the last three seasons, the best in Division III during that span.

The forward averaged 16.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game this season and ranked among the nation’s leaders with a 61.7 field goal percentage, scoring double figures in 23 of Bowdoin’s 29 contests and 10 double-doubles. She finished sixth all-time at Bowdoin with 1,321 career points.

“Maddie’s considerable talent, passion to compete and her incredible performances in pressure moments helped our team achieve greatness this season”, said head coach Adrienne Shibles. “More importantly, her work ethic and servant leadership have been exemplary, and will continue to inspire all of us who have had the opportunity to work with her.”

The Honda Sports finalists are recognized in 11 DIII and DII NCAA-sanctioned sports; cross country, basketball, field hockey, golf, lacrosse, soccer, softball, swimming & diving, tennis, volleyball, and track & field.

THE Collegiate Women Sports Awards has honored the nation’s top NCAA women athletes for 44 years, recognizing superior athletic skills, leadership, academic excellence and eagerness to participate in community service.

Since commencing its sponsorship in 1986, Honda has provided more than $3.4 million in institutional grants to the universities of the award winners and nominees to support women’s athletics programs at the institutions.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: