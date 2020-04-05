OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Ernest H. Semmlerock Jr., 80, of Ryefield Drive, passed away Friday April 3, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Lebanon, Conn., Nov. 8, 1939, the son of Ernest Semmelrock Sr. and Gladys Fargo. He attended and graduated from local schools in Connecticut and then worked for the Town of Lebanon. Ernest then worked for over 32 years as a payload operator for the State of Connecticut Highway Department. He and his wife summered at Pinehurst Campground for many years and retired to Old Orchard beach several years ago. He enjoyed being outside, the beach and talking to neighbors. Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Kathy Barnett Semmelrock of Old Orchard Beach; three sons, Anthony Souler of Lebanon, Conn., Andrew Souler of Griswold, Conn., and Arthur Travis of Norwich, Conn., two daughters, Laurie Vilano of South Carolina, and Melinda Semmelrock of Gorham; 15 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be scheduled in the summer, when it is safe for everyone. Old Orchard Beach Funeral Home, Portland Avenue, Old Orchard Beach are entrusted with the arrangements and coordinated by Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco.

