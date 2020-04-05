In the time of the coronavirus pandemic, Portland Press Herald photographers look at familiar public spaces, now empty. They can be eerily beautiful and achingly desolate. But spring has come, trees will turn green and flowers will bloom.
And, someday, when people fill the streets again, there will be no lovelier sight.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Politics
Biden raises idea of Democrats holding online convention
-
Nation & World
U.S. ‘wasted’ 2 months before preparing for pandemic
-
Religion and Values
Palm Sunday services held without public – some on rooftops
-
College
College roundup: Kentucky point guard entering NBA draft
-
Times Record Opinion
Guest column: Locking down with Spain
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.