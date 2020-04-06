Chebeague Island
Remote access to Board of Selectmen meetings is via Zoom online at zoom.us/j/8515777311, on a landline telephone: 1-929-205-6099, meeting ID: 851 577 7311. On a cell phone: 1-929-205-6099, 851 577 7311 #.
Wed. 4/15 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Cumberland
All nonessential board, committee and community meetings have been canceled. Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Town Council meetings.
Mon. 4/13 7 p.m. Town Council
Durham
All scheduled public meetings are postponed through mid-May, except for board of selectmen, conducted via Zoom. On a computer: zoom.us/j/344207284. By phone: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-301-715-8592. Meeting ID: 344 207 284. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed or streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Tues. 4/14 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Falmouth
Town Hall is closed until further notice. Town council meetings can be watched on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. Meetings can participated in virtually through Zoom (details at falmouthme.org).
Mon. 4/13 7 p.m. Town Council
Freeport
All Town Council, board and committee meetings have been canceled until at least April 28. Videos of past municipal meetings can be viewed at fctv3.freeportmaine.com/CablecastPublicSite/?channel=1.
North Yarmouth
All nonessential board, committee and community meetings have been canceled except for board of selectmen and planning board. Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed or streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/north_yarmouth_maine.
Tues. 4/14 7 p.m. Planning Board
Pownal
All meetings have been canceled until further notice unless otherwise noted at pownalmaine.org. Board of selectmen Zoom meeting ID: 495 425 028. Check the town website for Budget Committee meeting ID.
Mon. 4/13 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Tues. 4/14 7 p.m. Budget Committee
Yarmouth
Remote meetings are posted on yarmouth.me.us. Check the town website for information on how to watch or join the meeting. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed or streamed at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 4/9 5 p.m. School Building Committee
Thur. 4/9 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop/Operations Committee
Thur. 4/9 7 p.m. School Committee
Mon. 4/13 5 p.m. MDOT Bridge Advisory Committee
Mon. 4/13 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Tues. 4/14 7 p.m. Shellfish Conservation Commission
Thur. 4/16 7 p.m. Town Council
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Celebrating Easter, when attending church isn’t an option
-
The Forecaster
Freeport Police Beat: March 30-April 2
-
Mainely Media
Governor’s order beefs up Kennebunkport travel advisory
-
The Forecaster
Brunswick Police Beat: March 31-April 6
-
The Forecaster
Portland Meetings: April 8-15