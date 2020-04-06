Chebeague Island

Remote access to Board of Selectmen meetings is via Zoom online at zoom.us/j/8515777311, on a landline telephone: 1-929-205-6099, meeting ID: 851 577 7311. On a cell phone: 1-929-205-6099, 851 577 7311 #.

Wed. 4/15 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Cumberland

All nonessential board, committee and community meetings have been canceled. Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Town Council meetings.

Mon. 4/13 7 p.m. Town Council

Durham

All scheduled public meetings are postponed through mid-May, except for board of selectmen, conducted via Zoom. On a computer: zoom.us/j/344207284. By phone: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-301-715-8592. Meeting ID: 344 207 284. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed or streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Tues. 4/14 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Falmouth

Town Hall is closed until further notice. Town council meetings can be watched on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. Meetings can participated in virtually through Zoom (details at falmouthme.org).

Mon. 4/13 7 p.m. Town Council

Freeport

All Town Council, board and committee meetings have been canceled until at least April 28. Videos of past municipal meetings can be viewed at fctv3.freeportmaine.com/CablecastPublicSite/?channel=1.

North Yarmouth

All nonessential board, committee and community meetings have been canceled except for board of selectmen and planning board. Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed or streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/north_yarmouth_maine.

Tues. 4/14 7 p.m. Planning Board

Pownal

All meetings have been canceled until further notice unless otherwise noted at pownalmaine.org. Board of selectmen Zoom meeting ID: 495 425 028. Check the town website for Budget Committee meeting ID.

Mon. 4/13 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Tues. 4/14 7 p.m. Budget Committee

Yarmouth

Remote meetings are posted on yarmouth.me.us. Check the town website for information on how to watch or join the meeting. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed or streamed at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 4/9 5 p.m. School Building Committee

Thur. 4/9 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop/Operations Committee

Thur. 4/9 7 p.m. School Committee

Mon. 4/13 5 p.m. MDOT Bridge Advisory Committee

Mon. 4/13 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop

Tues. 4/14 7 p.m. Shellfish Conservation Commission

Thur. 4/16 7 p.m. Town Council

