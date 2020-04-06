The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 499 coronavirus cases in the state on Monday — an increase of 29 from Sunday — but the number of deaths had held steady at 10.

The latest Maine CDC numbers posted Monday morning show that 92 people have been hospitalized with the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus and that 158 people had recovered.

Vital signs ICU beds: 300 total, 120 available Ventilators: 320 total, 268 available Alternative ventilators: Almost 200 available Respiratory therapists: 130 available

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, discussed the distribution of personal protective equipment at a media briefing Monday morning, saying the state was giving priority distributions of that equipment to long-term care facilities, whose residents are older and may have underlying health conditions that make them vulnerable to the disease.

Asked Monday how many of the reported deaths and confirmed cases were connected with long-term care facilities, Shah would not provide that number, citing the agency’s position that doing so could violate privacy.

He said the agency was continuing to work on several “modules” to be located outside of hospitals to treat cases of coronavirus. “There will be much more information about this planning and this process and this rollout coming tomorrow,” he said.

Shah said Maine now has more than 300 intensive care unit beds, with 120 beds available, and 320 ventilators, with 268 available. In addition, the state has nearly 200 alternative ventilators approved for use by the federal government and 130 respiratory technicians.

He also offered thanks and praise to health care workers. “This is one of those situations where being courageous is not the same thing as being oblivious to risk. ” he said, yet health care workers were “continuing to charge to the front lines because they know that is the right thing to do.”

Cumberland County continues to account for roughly half of the COVID-19 cases — 249 of the 499 cases, as of Monday — while York County was reporting 108 cases. Health officials have said that both counties are experiencing “community transmission” but are investigating whether community spread is happening in other counties.

The CDC cautions that the number of actual cases is likely higher than the number confirmed because not all individuals are being tested. The agency is recommending that doctors diagnose COVID‑19 based on symptoms, unless the individual is someone at higher risk who should be given a test.

Most Maine residents are currently under a statewide “stay-at-home” order announced by Gov. Janet Mills last week. The order prohibits Mainers from travelling outside of their homes except when engaging in “essential personal activities.” Those activities include: grocery shopping, obtaining medical care or medication, providing care to another person or livestock, engaging in outdoor exercise or walking a pet, travels related to child care, or commuting to and from work for an essential job.”

This story will be updated.

