WASHINGTON – The furloughing of the musicians of the National Symphony Orchestra has been averted with a restructured contract that will result in $4 million in savings, the Kennedy Center announced Tuesday.

The deal includes immediate pay cuts through at least September, a wage freeze and delayed pay increase and extends the current contract for a year, to 2024, according to the arts center. It avoids the open-ended furlough that was supposed to start Monday.

The agreement is a significant step that will help ease the financial stress caused by the covid-19 pandemic. Since closing last month because of social distancing guidelines, the arts center has canceled at least 431 performances that could result in losses exceeding $20 million. The arts center remains closed through at least May 10.

The center faced widespread criticism for laying off and furloughing more than 1,100 employees, including the 96 members of the NSO, in the days following a $25 million federal grant. The musicians union called the furloughs illegal, and filed a formal grievance. Kennedy Center President and CEO Deborah Rutter cited the pandemic as an exigent circumstance that gave her leeway.

Ed Malaga, president of the American Federation of Musicians Local 161-710, said the musicians were pleased to resolve the grievance and avoid furloughs, which he said are not permitted under their contract.

“I don’t know why it couldn’t have happened before (the furloughs were announced),” Malaga said. “The musicians had communicated with management their desire to have exactly this kind of conversation, to work collaboratively to address the issues.

“I think the musicians of the orchestra are feeling much better about the terms going forward,” he said.

Rutter also expressed gratitude to have reached an agreement.

“This is an unprecedented time for all of us here in D.C. and around the world,” she said in a statement. “The severe economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have unfolded at an incredibly rapid pace, requiring all of us to work together and demanding the highest levels of strategic and creative thinking to solve our problems in the long-term. We are grateful to the musicians of the NSO for partnering with us and that, together, we have found a way forward.”

The Kennedy Center declined interview requests to discuss the resolution.

The deal restructures the NSO’s current contract to include pay reductions over the next six months that amount to 35 percent, or $2.5 million. A wage freeze in the 2020-2021 season and the delay of a planned pay increase adds another $1.5 million in savings. The restructured contract has been extended a year, to September 2024.

The musicians and management have agreed to discuss ways to share new and archived content during the closure, and Malaga said orchestra members have pledged at least $50,000 over the next 10 weeks to help their NSO colleagues, many of whom have been furloughed.

