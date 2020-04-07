A man who suffered a gunshot wound on Central Street in Westbrook on Tuesday afternoon may have accidentally shot himself, police said.

Westbrook police officers responded to a report of a shooting around 12:39 p.m., according to a statement from Capt. Steve Goldberg. The officers discovered blood on the sidewalk, but there was no sign of the person who had been shot.

A short time later, Westbrook police were notified that a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at Maine Medical Center’s Urgent Care Plus facility on Brighton Avenue in Portland, Goldberg said. The person was then taken by the Portland Fire Department to Maine Medical Center.

Goldberg did not know the man’s condition but believed the man’s wounds are not considered to be life-threatening. His name is not being released.

“At this time, it is believed that the gunshot wound was accidental and self-inflicted,” Goldberg said. “The investigation is continuing, but there is no risk to the public.”

Goldberg said that once the department’s investigation is completed, the District Attorney’s Office would decide whether to file criminal charges against the man.

