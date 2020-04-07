Two weeks after announcing a $250,000 donation to food banks in the five Northeast states where it operates, Hannaford Supermarkets raised that amount to $550,000 and added another $200,000 to organizations that work with homeless people, the company said Tuesday.
Based in Scarborough, Hannaford said the coronavirus pandemic is creating unprecedented demand for food assistance, particularly among agencies providing emergency meals. Moreover, people who rely on pantries and shelters or who live on the street face an increased risk of contracting the virus.
“Our company and our associates are working hard in our grocery stores to meet the most basic needs of our community during this difficult time – food and medicine,” said Mike Vail, president of Hannaford, in a statement. “We hope that this donation also will help the most vulnerable of our neighbors meet their fundamental needs of staying fed and healthy.”
Last month, Hannaford donated $100,000 to Good Shepherd Food Bank in Maine. Another $60,000 will go to that food bank, along with $40,000 to Preble Street in Portland and $25,000 to Bangor Area Homeless Shelter for a total of $225,000 to Maine organizations.
