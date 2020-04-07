U.S. and global markets extended their massive rally a second strong gains, with the Dow soaring more than 800 points, as investors welcomed signs of progress against the coronavirus in the hardest-hit countries, even as the pandemic approaches its peak in the United States.

China reported no new coronavirus deaths Tuesday for the first time since January. Austria and Denmark on Monday became the first European nations to announce a timeline for ending their lockdowns. And In New York, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, deaths are starting to level off.

The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 846 points, or 3.7%, at the open, building on Monday’s massive 1,600-point rebound. The Standard & Poor’s 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq spiked more than 3%.

All three indexes skyrocketed more than 7% on Monday.

“The market’s relief is only likely to last so long, and attention will soon turn to how countries intend to exit the current containment measures which have in effect hit the pause button on the global economy,” Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said in commentary Tuesday.

Asian markets were trading up broadly, with Japan’s Nikkei 225, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index and the Shanghai Composite index all closing up more than 2%. European markets were up across the board at midday, with the benchmark Stoxx 600 index climbing more than 2.6% and Germany’s DAX up more than 3.6%. Britain’s FTSE 100 also rose more than 2.7%, despite news that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been moved to intensive care during covid-19 co treatment.

The yield on the 10-Year U.S. Treasury note climbed to 0.73% as investors sought riskier investments. Yields rise when bond prices drop. But gold, another safe-haven in times of turmoil, was also trending up after notching its highest close in seven years Monday.

These small signs of recovery come just as the United States braces for peak infection, with the U.S. surgeon general warning Americans to steel themselves for one of the “hardest and saddest” weeks of their lives. But some data suggests the outbreak – which has killed more than 11,000 Americans so far – might not be as bad as initial projections suggested.

A leading forecasting model used by the White House to chart the coronavirus pandemic predicted Monday that the United States may need fewer hospital beds, ventilators and other equipment than previously projected and that some states may reach their peak of covid-19 deaths sooner than expected.

Experts and state leaders, however, noted that the model created by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington conflicts with many others showing higher equipment shortages, deaths and projected peaks.

More than 40 states have enacted stay-at-home orders, a vital public health measure than has cascaded through the U.S. economy. More than 10 million people filed jobless claims in the last two weeks of March, a record-shattering spike that eclipses highs set during the financial crisis.

“Investors have a choice,” said Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at Charles Schwab. “Do they want to focus on the economic free fall in the U.S. and Europe, or do they want to focus on the recovery that’s underway in Asia?”

Businesses and households are now waiting for waves of government stimulus, which already has equaled 105 of U.S. gross domestic product, to flow in. But many small-business owners are reporting delays in securing loans, without which many will have close their doors permanently. The Internal Revenue Service has warned the $1,200 relief checks may not reach many Americans until August or September if they haven’t already provided direct-deposit information to the government.

