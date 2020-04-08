Arrests/Summonses
No arrests or summonses were reported from period March 31 to April 6.
Fire calls:
Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to six fire calls from March 31 to April 6.
EMS:
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to eight calls from March 31 to April 6.
