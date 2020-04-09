Arrests:
4/3 at 12:40 a.m. Robert Pilsbury, 40, of Scarborough, was arrested on Kennebago Drive by Officer Melissa DiClemente on charges of domestic violence assault, obstructing the report of a crime, and unlawful sexual contact.
4/4 at 3:47 p.m. Jacob M. Wakem, 26, of Scarborough, was arrested on Maple Avenue by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of arson.
Summonses:
3/31 at 2:11 p.m. Emma C. White, 21, of Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Brian Nappi on a shoplifting charge.
4/1 at 12:23 a.m. John L. Rupert, 27, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Nonesuch Cove Road by Officer Jacob Murphy on a charge of failing to report an accident.
4/5 at 8:58 p.m. Daniel Mossing Troen, 33, of Bethesda, Maryland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Robert Pellerin on a shoplifting charge.
Fire calls:
3/30 at 4:12 p.m. Fire alarm on Piper Road.
3/30 at 5:59 p.m. Assist Gorham.
3/31 at 2:48 a.m. Fire alarm on Elmwood Drive.
3/31 at 9:56 a.m. Odor investigation on Minuteman Drive.
3/31 at 10:23 a.m. Vehicle fire on Roundwood Drive.
3/31 at 7:34 p.m. Fire alarm on Pin Oak Drive.
4/1 at 8:27 a.m. Fire alarm on Payne Road.
4/1 at 2:49 a.m. Assist Gorham.
4/3 at 12:24 p.m. Fire alarm on Commerce Drive.
4/3 at 9:46 p.m. Fire alarm on Winding Way.
4/3 at 9:57 p.m. Smoke/gas investigation on Kingfisher Drive.
4/4 at 12:20 a.m. Assist Buxton.
4/4 at 6:27 a.m. Smoke/gas investigation on Route 1.
4/4 at 1:49 p.m. Odor investigation on Carriage Way.
4/4 at 3:47 p.m. Structure fire on Maple Avenue.
4/4 at 5:17 p.m. Smoke from dryer vent on Ward Street.
4/5 at 7:48 a.m. Odor investigation on Checkley Point.
4/5 at 9:20 p.m. Assist Gorham.
EMS:
Scarborough firefighters responded to 21 calls from March 30 to April 5.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts & Entertainment
Press Play: Listen to ‘The Day the Earth Stood Still’ by Laurel Jordan
-
Business
A new $2.3 trillion Fed plan to buttress towns, businesses
-
Times Record
Brunswick, Bath-area school buildings to remain closed for remainder of school year
-
Local & State
Watch: Maine CDC to update public on coronavirus cases, including 2 additional deaths
-
The Forecaster
South Portland Police Beat: March 31 to April 6