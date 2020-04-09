Arrests:

4/3 at 12:40 a.m. Robert Pilsbury, 40, of Scarborough, was arrested on Kennebago Drive by Officer Melissa DiClemente on charges of domestic violence assault, obstructing the report of a crime, and unlawful sexual contact.

4/4 at 3:47 p.m. Jacob M. Wakem, 26, of Scarborough, was arrested on Maple Avenue by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of arson.

Summonses:

3/31 at 2:11 p.m. Emma C. White, 21, of Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Brian Nappi on a shoplifting charge.

4/1 at 12:23 a.m. John L. Rupert, 27, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Nonesuch Cove Road by Officer Jacob Murphy on a charge of failing to report an accident.

4/5 at 8:58 p.m. Daniel Mossing Troen, 33, of Bethesda, Maryland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Robert Pellerin on a shoplifting charge.

Fire calls:

3/30 at 4:12 p.m. Fire alarm on Piper Road.

3/30 at 5:59 p.m. Assist Gorham.

3/31 at 2:48 a.m. Fire alarm on Elmwood Drive.

3/31 at 9:56 a.m. Odor investigation on Minuteman Drive.

3/31 at 10:23 a.m. Vehicle fire on Roundwood Drive.

3/31 at 7:34 p.m. Fire alarm on Pin Oak Drive.

4/1 at 8:27 a.m. Fire alarm on Payne Road.

4/1 at 2:49 a.m. Assist Gorham.

4/3 at 12:24 p.m. Fire alarm on Commerce Drive.

4/3 at 9:46 p.m. Fire alarm on Winding Way.

4/3 at 9:57 p.m. Smoke/gas investigation on Kingfisher Drive.

4/4 at 12:20 a.m. Assist Buxton.

4/4 at 6:27 a.m. Smoke/gas investigation on Route 1.

4/4 at 1:49 p.m. Odor investigation on Carriage Way.

4/4 at 3:47 p.m. Structure fire on Maple Avenue.

4/4 at 5:17 p.m. Smoke from dryer vent on Ward Street.

4/5 at 7:48 a.m. Odor investigation on Checkley Point.

4/5 at 9:20 p.m. Assist Gorham.

EMS:

Scarborough firefighters responded to 21 calls from March 30 to April 5.

