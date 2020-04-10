School districts in the Lakes Region, acting on a recommendation this week from state the state education commissioner, have extended school closures through the end of the school year.

The Windham/Raymond, Bonny Eagle and Lake Region districts will continue with the distance learning programs already in place since schools closed last month to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The Gray-New Gloucester School Board was scheduled to meet Friday to discuss extending the closure and reinstating April vacation. More information can be found at msad15.org.

The Maine Principals’ Association announced Thursday that it has canceled the spring sports season.

RSU 14

Windham-Raymond schools will continue to provide ready-made food packages for any family to pick up twice per week at Windham Middle School and Raymond Elementary School. They are also offering to have volunteers deliver food to homes if families are unable to pick up the food.

Families with children who attend Windham Primary School and Raymond Elementary School can pick up books and school supplies every Tuesday at Windham Middle School.

In an interview with the Lakes Region Weekly on March 27, Superintendent Chris Howell said that “this can’t be the way we close out the school year. (I) would love to get everybody back, just to have a couple of weeks to close out the year.”

In a letter to the community on Wednesday, Howell wrote that his decision to keep schools closed is in response to the state commissioner’s recommendation, but that “I cannot begin to express how saddened I am by the upheaval COVID-19 has caused.”

Howell information on end-of-year activities, such as graduation, will be forthcoming. More information can be found at rsu14.org.

SAD 6

In a letter to the community on Friday, Superintendent Paul A. Penna wrote, “I know that this announcement will sadden many of our stakeholders; however, safety must be the focus for our decision. Please share with your children that I’m saddened that they are not in our classrooms daily. They bring joy, enthusiasm, creativity, and promise to our future.”

Penna said the district is working on plans for an alternative graduation ceremony.

Grab N’ Go Meals will continue to be provided throughout the remainder of the school year. Two meals a day are available to any child under the age of 18. The April vacation is still scheduled for April 20-24 of the month.

More information can be found at bonnyeagle.org.

RSU 61

Lake Region schools planned to provide on its website Friday more information on its closure for the rest of the school year. The district will continue to provide free meals to any child under the age of 18. Breakfast and lunch are available for pickup Monday through Friday. More information can be found at lakeregionschools.org.

