A Gorham man died in a single-car crash on Sunday on River Road in Windham, near Majestic Heights, Windham police reported.

Rodney Johnson, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred shortly before 5 p.m. The 1999 Honda Accord that Johnson was driving left the road and struck a utility pole, according to police.

A passenger, Richard LaChance, 60, of Standish, was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The crash is still under investigation and speed appears to have been a factor, police said.

